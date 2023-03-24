AC Immune SA (ACIU): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.58. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for AC Immune SA (ACIU) is $9.93, which is $8.48 above the current market price. The public float for ACIU is 43.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ACIU on March 24, 2023 was 167.96K shares.

ACIU) stock’s latest price update

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU)’s stock price has increased by 2.34 compared to its previous closing price of 2.14. however, the company has experienced a -5.19% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ACIU’s Market Performance

AC Immune SA (ACIU) has seen a -5.19% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -6.01% decline in the past month and a 25.86% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.22% for ACIU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.49% for ACIU stock, with a simple moving average of -20.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACIU

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to ACIU, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on April 05th of the previous year.

ACIU Trading at -6.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACIU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.48%, as shares sank -7.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACIU fell by -5.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.28. In addition, AC Immune SA saw 7.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ACIU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1834.56 for the present operating margin

The net margin for AC Immune SA stands at -1798.04. The total capital return value is set at -34.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.50. Equity return is now at value -36.30, with -32.80 for asset returns.

Based on AC Immune SA (ACIU), the company’s capital structure generated 1.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.63. Total debt to assets is 1.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.16.

Conclusion

To put it simply, AC Immune SA (ACIU) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.