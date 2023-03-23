ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (ZVSA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ZVSA)’s stock price has increased by 32.52 compared to its previous closing price of 1.63. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ZVSA) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ZVSA is 8.85M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.89% of that float. The average trading volume for ZVSA on March 23, 2023 was 349.41K shares.

ZVSA’s Market Performance

ZVSA’s stock has seen a 8.00% increase for the week, with a -2.26% drop in the past month and a -16.92% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.58% for ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.71% for ZVSA stock, with a simple moving average of -68.15% for the last 200 days.

ZVSA Trading at -1.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZVSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.29%, as shares sank -5.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZVSA rose by +9.00%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0369. In addition, ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. saw 37.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ZVSA

Equity return is now at value -2.70, with -2.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (ZVSA) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.