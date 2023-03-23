YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) has seen a 5.39% increase in the past week, with a -14.30% drop in the past month, and a 23.05% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.94% for YPF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.05% for YPF stock, with a simple moving average of 33.67% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) Right Now?

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for YPF is 1.51. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 4 rating it as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for YPF is $9.39, which is -$2.15 below the current price. The public float for YPF is 389.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of YPF on March 23, 2023 was 2.85M shares.

YPF) stock’s latest price update

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF)’s stock price has decreased by -0.51 compared to its previous closing price of 9.82. but the company has seen a 5.39% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of YPF

The stock of YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) has seen a 5.39% increase in the past week, with a -14.30% drop in the past month, and a 23.05% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.94% for YPF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.05% for YPF stock, with a simple moving average of 33.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YPF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YPF stocks, with Itau BBA repeating the rating for YPF by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for YPF in the upcoming period, according to Itau BBA is $10.50 based on the research report published on October 25th of the previous year 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Underperform” to YPF, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on January 14th of the previous year.

YPF Trading at -13.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YPF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.98%, as shares sank -14.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YPF rose by +5.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +120.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.90. In addition, YPF Sociedad Anonima saw 6.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for YPF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.31 for the present operating margin

+25.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for YPF Sociedad Anonima stands at +11.44. The total capital return value is set at 11.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.82. Equity return is now at value 21.30, with 8.30 for asset returns.

Based on YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF), the company’s capital structure generated 72.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.04. Total debt to assets is 29.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.17.

The receivables turnover for the company is 8.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.