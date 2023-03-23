Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) has gone up by 3.81% for the week, with a 8.75% rise in the past month and a 6.32% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.69% for AUY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.25% for AUY stock, with a simple moving average of 12.27% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) Right Now?

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 21.19x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.19. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) by analysts is $6.27, which is $0.45 above the current market price. The public float for AUY is 957.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.89% of that float. On March 23, 2023, the average trading volume of AUY was 12.75M shares.

AUY) stock’s latest price update

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY)’s stock price has increased by 1.78 compared to its previous closing price of 5.62. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.81% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/31/22 that Gold Fields Buys Canada’s Yamana in $6.7 Billion Deal

Analysts’ Opinion of AUY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AUY stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AUY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AUY in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $6 based on the research report published on November 22nd of the previous year 2021.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to AUY, setting the target price at $5.50 in the report published on January 06th of the previous year.

AUY Trading at 1.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, as shares surge +9.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUY rose by +3.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.36. In addition, Yamana Gold Inc. saw 3.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AUY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.10 for the present operating margin

+34.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yamana Gold Inc. stands at +8.12. The total capital return value is set at 8.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.76. Equity return is now at value 5.90, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY), the company’s capital structure generated 19.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.99. Total debt to assets is 9.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 498.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.

Conclusion

To sum up, Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.