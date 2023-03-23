XPeng Inc. (XPEV) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is $64.45, which is $3.78 above the current market price. The public float for XPEV is 669.64M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of XPEV on March 23, 2023 was 16.93M shares.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

XPEV) stock’s latest price update

XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV)’s stock price has decreased by -2.12 compared to its previous closing price of 9.91. but the company has seen a 19.75% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/17/23 that XPeng Misses Sales and Earnings Estimates. The Stock Soars.

XPEV’s Market Performance

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) has seen a 19.75% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 5.21% gain in the past month and a 0.41% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.05% for XPEV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.59% for XPEV stock, with a simple moving average of -35.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XPEV

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XPEV reach a price target of $9, previously predicting the price at $11. The rating they have provided for XPEV stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 11th, 2023.

XPEV Trading at 2.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XPEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.52%, as shares surge +5.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XPEV rose by +19.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.80. In addition, XPeng Inc. saw -2.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for XPEV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.82 for the present operating margin

+11.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for XPeng Inc. stands at -34.03. The total capital return value is set at -17.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.31. Equity return is now at value -19.90, with -11.80 for asset returns.

Based on XPeng Inc. (XPEV), the company’s capital structure generated 48.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.65. Total debt to assets is 25.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

To put it simply, XPeng Inc. (XPEV) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.