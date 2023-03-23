What Recent Market Trends Mean for Voya Financial Inc.’s (VOYA) Stock

In the past week, VOYA stock has gone up by 2.09%, with a monthly decline of -10.88% and a quarterly surge of 12.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.75% for Voya Financial Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.70% for VOYA stock, with a simple moving average of 2.78% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) is 15.06x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VOYA is 1.17. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) is $84.75, which is $19.23 above the current market price. The public float for VOYA is 82.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 28.25% of that float. On March 23, 2023, VOYA’s average trading volume was 1.88M shares.

VOYA) stock’s latest price update

Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE: VOYA)’s stock price has decreased by -2.25 compared to its previous closing price of 67.87. However, the company has experienced a 2.09% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of VOYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VOYA stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for VOYA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VOYA in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $77 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VOYA reach a price target of $70, previously predicting the price at $65. The rating they have provided for VOYA stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 30th, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to VOYA, setting the target price at $84 in the report published on September 22nd of the previous year.

VOYA Trading at -6.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VOYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.51%, as shares sank -9.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VOYA rose by +2.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.75. In addition, Voya Financial Inc. saw 7.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VOYA starting from MARTIN RODNEY O JR, who sale 39,724 shares at the price of $75.24 back on Mar 06. After this action, MARTIN RODNEY O JR now owns 149,671 shares of Voya Financial Inc., valued at $2,988,842 using the latest closing price.

SILVA KEVIN D, the of Voya Financial Inc., sale 17,500 shares at $74.79 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that SILVA KEVIN D is holding 2,130 shares at $1,308,861 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VOYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.07 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Voya Financial Inc. stands at +8.61. The total capital return value is set at 5.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.77. Equity return is now at value 9.80, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA), the company’s capital structure generated 103.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.79. Total debt to assets is 3.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 100.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.