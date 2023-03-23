What Recent Market Trends Mean for Global Net Lease Inc.’s (GNL) Stock

In the past week, GNL stock has gone down by -8.98%, with a monthly decline of -15.35% and a quarterly plunge of -9.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.91% for Global Net Lease Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.65% for GNL stock, with a simple moving average of -11.85% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: GNL) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.26. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) is $16.25, which is $5.47 above the current market price. The public float for GNL is 103.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GNL on March 23, 2023 was 675.37K shares.

GNL) stock’s latest price update

Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: GNL)’s stock price has decreased by -4.82 compared to its previous closing price of 12.46. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNL stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for GNL by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for GNL in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $13 based on the research report published on March 16th of the current year 2023.

GNL Trading at -15.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.46%, as shares sank -14.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNL fell by -8.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.47. In addition, Global Net Lease Inc. saw -5.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GNL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.73 for the present operating margin

+40.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Global Net Lease Inc. stands at +2.92. The total capital return value is set at 3.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.29. Equity return is now at value -0.60, with -0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL), the company’s capital structure generated 169.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.93. Total debt to assets is 61.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 152.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 1,636.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.