What Recent Market Trends Mean for Generation Bio Co.’s (GBIO) Stock

In the past week, GBIO stock has gone up by 33.82%, with a monthly gain of 11.31% and a quarterly surge of 11.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.17% for Generation Bio Co. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 24.49% for GBIO stock, with a simple moving average of -11.69% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ: GBIO) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Generation Bio Co. (GBIO) is $13.00, which is $8.1 above the current market price. The public float for GBIO is 56.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.31% of that float. On March 23, 2023, GBIO’s average trading volume was 226.89K shares.

GBIO) stock’s latest price update

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ: GBIO)’s stock price has increased by 26.23 compared to its previous closing price of 3.88. However, the company has experienced a 33.82% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of GBIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GBIO stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for GBIO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GBIO in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $9 based on the research report published on November 08th of the previous year 2022.

JMP Securities gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to GBIO, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on June 08th of the previous year.

GBIO Trading at 1.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.62%, as shares surge +9.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GBIO rose by +33.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.96. In addition, Generation Bio Co. saw 24.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GBIO starting from Paone Antoinette, who sale 2,695 shares at the price of $5.56 back on Jan 26. After this action, Paone Antoinette now owns 0 shares of Generation Bio Co., valued at $14,984 using the latest closing price.

Paone Antoinette, the CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of Generation Bio Co., sale 1,865 shares at $4.57 during a trade that took place back on Jan 10, which means that Paone Antoinette is holding 0 shares at $8,523 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GBIO

The total capital return value is set at -32.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.53. Equity return is now at value -43.10, with -33.30 for asset returns.

Based on Generation Bio Co. (GBIO), the company’s capital structure generated 28.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.43. Total debt to assets is 21.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.49.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.99.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Generation Bio Co. (GBIO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.