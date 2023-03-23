Weibo Corporation (WB) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) is above average at 49.38x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.53.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Weibo Corporation (WB) is $24.50, which is $7.59 above the current market price. The public float for WB is 139.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.98% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WB on March 23, 2023 was 1.41M shares.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

WB) stock’s latest price update

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB)’s stock price has increased by 3.31 compared to its previous closing price of 16.92. however, the company has experienced a 8.50% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/08/21 that Chinese Social-Media Giant Weibo Drops in Hong Kong Market Debut

WB’s Market Performance

WB’s stock has risen by 8.50% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -17.00% and a quarterly rise of 0.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.20% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.70% for Weibo Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.83% for WB stock, with a simple moving average of -6.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WB

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WB reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for WB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 09th, 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to WB, setting the target price at $37.50 in the report published on April 11th of the previous year.

WB Trading at -15.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.20%, as shares sank -16.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WB rose by +8.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.01. In addition, Weibo Corporation saw -8.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.72 for the present operating margin

+78.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Weibo Corporation stands at +4.66. The total capital return value is set at 8.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.57. Equity return is now at value 2.50, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Weibo Corporation (WB), the company’s capital structure generated 72.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.10. Total debt to assets is 33.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.10.

The receivables turnover for the company is 1.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.73.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Weibo Corporation (WB) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.