Volta Inc. (VLTA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA)’s stock price has decreased by -0.97 compared to its previous closing price of 0.86. However, the company has seen a -1.00% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/25/22 that EV Charging-Station Operators Set to Battle for Ad Dollars

Is It Worth Investing in Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) Right Now?

The public float for VLTA is 124.54M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.47% of that float. The average trading volume for VLTA on March 23, 2023 was 3.28M shares.

VLTA’s Market Performance

VLTA stock saw a decrease of -1.00% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.21% and a quarterly a decrease of 94.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.63%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.87% for Volta Inc. (VLTA). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.51% for VLTA stock, with a simple moving average of -33.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VLTA

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VLTA reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for VLTA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 20th, 2022.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Neutral” to VLTA, setting the target price at $2.50 in the report published on August 09th of the previous year.

VLTA Trading at 2.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.63%, as shares sank -0.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +76.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLTA fell by -1.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8523. In addition, Volta Inc. saw 138.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VLTA

Equity return is now at value -110.40, with -58.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Volta Inc. (VLTA) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.