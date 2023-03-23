Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT): A Technical Analysis

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE: RBOT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29x compared to its average ratio.

The public float for RBOT is 60.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RBOT on March 23, 2023 was 316.14K shares.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

RBOT) stock’s latest price update

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE: RBOT)’s stock price has decreased by -22.47 compared to its previous closing price of 2.27. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -27.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RBOT’s Market Performance

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) has seen a -27.27% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -37.81% decline in the past month and a -5.88% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.56% for RBOT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -30.43% for RBOT stock, with a simple moving average of -46.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RBOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RBOT stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for RBOT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RBOT in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $7 based on the research report published on March 04th of the previous year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RBOT reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for RBOT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 07th, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to RBOT, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on December 07th of the previous year.

RBOT Trading at -35.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RBOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.33%, as shares sank -40.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RBOT fell by -28.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.47. In addition, Vicarious Surgical Inc. saw -12.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RBOT starting from Liang Philip, who purchase 49,800 shares at the price of $2.37 back on Mar 13. After this action, Liang Philip now owns 415,580 shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc., valued at $117,782 using the latest closing price.

Liang Philip, the Director of Vicarious Surgical Inc., purchase 9,300 shares at $2.32 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Liang Philip is holding 365,780 shares at $21,584 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RBOT

The total capital return value is set at -75.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.92. Equity return is now at value 4.30, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Based on Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT), the company’s capital structure generated 14.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.38. Total debt to assets is 11.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.70.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.35.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.