UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR)’s stock price has increased by 6.64 compared to its previous closing price of 3.01. However, the company has experienced a 3.88% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/28/21 that Chinese Online Broker Shares Dropped After Criticism From Central Bank

Is It Worth Investing in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.39.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) is $5.26, which is $2.39 above the current market price. The public float for TIGR is 121.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.76% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TIGR on March 23, 2023 was 1.27M shares.

TIGR’s Market Performance

TIGR’s stock has seen a 3.88% increase for the week, with a -16.19% drop in the past month and a -34.22% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.26% for UP Fintech Holding Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.89% for TIGR stock, with a simple moving average of -20.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TIGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TIGR stocks, with China Renaissance repeating the rating for TIGR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TIGR in the upcoming period, according to China Renaissance is $3.80 based on the research report published on May 19th of the previous year 2022.

Daiwa Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TIGR reach a price target of $6.60. The rating they have provided for TIGR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 18th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to TIGR, setting the target price at $21.10 in the report published on July 14th of the previous year.

TIGR Trading at -14.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.52%, as shares sank -12.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIGR rose by +4.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.39. In addition, UP Fintech Holding Limited saw -5.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TIGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.68 for the present operating margin

+80.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for UP Fintech Holding Limited stands at +5.55. The total capital return value is set at 4.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.51. Equity return is now at value -2.00, with -0.30 for asset returns.

Based on UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR), the company’s capital structure generated 34.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.85. Total debt to assets is 4.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.