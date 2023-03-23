Unilever PLC (UL): A Technical Analysis

Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.43.

The public float for UL is 2.52B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UL on March 23, 2023 was 1.90M shares.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

UL) stock’s latest price update

Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL)’s stock price has increased by 0.79 compared to its previous closing price of 50.56. however, the company has experienced a 3.94% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

UL’s Market Performance

Unilever PLC (UL) has experienced a 3.94% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.99% drop in the past month, and a 0.97% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.96% for UL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.48% for UL stock, with a simple moving average of 6.77% for the last 200 days.

UL Trading at 1.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.90%, as shares sank -0.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UL rose by +3.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.71. In addition, Unilever PLC saw 1.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.12 for the present operating margin

+40.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Unilever PLC stands at +12.72. The total capital return value is set at 19.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.49. Equity return is now at value 41.70, with 9.90 for asset returns.

Based on Unilever PLC (UL), the company’s capital structure generated 149.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.92. Total debt to assets is 36.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Unilever PLC (UL) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.