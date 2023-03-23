Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of AGNC Investment Corp.’s (AGNC) Stock

The stock of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) has seen a -1.31% decrease in the past week, with a -12.23% drop in the past month, and a -4.13% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.68% for AGNC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.67% for AGNC stock, with a simple moving average of -8.67% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AGNC is 1.23. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) is $11.68, which is $1.84 above the current market price. The public float for AGNC is 571.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.62% of that float. On March 23, 2023, AGNC’s average trading volume was 11.86M shares.

AGNC) stock’s latest price update

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC)’s stock price has decreased by -0.91 compared to its previous closing price of 9.85. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.31% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGNC

The stock of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) has seen a -1.31% decrease in the past week, with a -12.23% drop in the past month, and a -4.13% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.68% for AGNC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.67% for AGNC stock, with a simple moving average of -8.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGNC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for AGNC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AGNC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $12.50 based on the research report published on March 08th of the current year 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to AGNC, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on October 27th of the previous year.

AGNC Trading at -11.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares sank -13.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGNC fell by -1.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.38. In addition, AGNC Investment Corp. saw -5.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGNC starting from Pollack Kenneth L., who sale 10,910 shares at the price of $11.34 back on Feb 15. After this action, Pollack Kenneth L. now owns 228,634 shares of AGNC Investment Corp., valued at $123,719 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.10 for the present operating margin

+100.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for AGNC Investment Corp. stands at -36.02. The total capital return value is set at -0.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.95. Equity return is now at value -20.10, with -2.20 for asset returns.

Based on AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), the company’s capital structure generated 544.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.50. Total debt to assets is 82.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.