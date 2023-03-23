Understanding the 4.66% Volatility Levels of Duluth Holdings Inc.’s (DLTH) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) has gone down by -10.40% for the week, with a 1.64% rise in the past month and a 0.16% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.66% for DLTH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.16% for DLTH stock, with a simple moving average of -21.88% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTH) is above average at 88.71x. The 36-month beta value for DLTH is also noteworthy at 1.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DLTH is $7.00, which is $0.8 above than the current price. The public float for DLTH is 21.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.76% of that float. The average trading volume of DLTH on March 23, 2023 was 141.91K shares.

DLTH) stock’s latest price update

Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTH)’s stock price has decreased by -0.16 compared to its previous closing price of 6.21. However, the company has seen a -10.40% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of DLTH

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DLTH reach a price target of $11, previously predicting the price at $18. The rating they have provided for DLTH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 04th, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to DLTH, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

DLTH Trading at -3.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.13%, as shares surge +1.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DLTH fell by -10.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.41. In addition, Duluth Holdings Inc. saw 0.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DLTH starting from Paschke Brett Lee, who purchase 6,384 shares at the price of $7.82 back on Sep 06. After this action, Paschke Brett Lee now owns 8,959 shares of Duluth Holdings Inc., valued at $49,907 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DLTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.95 for the present operating margin

+47.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Duluth Holdings Inc. stands at +0.35. The total capital return value is set at 1.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.57. Equity return is now at value 9.40, with 4.10 for asset returns.

Based on Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH), the company’s capital structure generated 86.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.45. Total debt to assets is 33.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 81.14 and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.

Conclusion

In summary, Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.