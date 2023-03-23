U.S. Bancorp (USB) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of U.S. Bancorp (USB) has seen a -0.99% decrease in the past week, with a -24.27% drop in the past month, and a -14.14% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.24% for USB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.09% for USB stock, with a simple moving average of -20.26% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is above average at 9.42x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.01.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for U.S. Bancorp (USB) is $54.02, which is $18.61 above the current market price. The public float for USB is 1.53B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.60% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of USB on March 23, 2023 was 11.87M shares.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB)’s stock price has increased by 3.48 compared to its previous closing price of 34.79. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.99% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/14/22 that Fed Approves U.S. Bancorp Acquisition of MUFG Union Bank

Analysts’ Opinion of USB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for USB stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for USB by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for USB in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $52 based on the research report published on March 20th of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see USB reach a price target of $51. The rating they have provided for USB stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 27th, 2023.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to USB, setting the target price at $57 in the report published on February 15th of the current year.

USB Trading at -21.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.67%, as shares sank -25.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USB fell by -1.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.31. In addition, U.S. Bancorp saw -17.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at USB starting from CECERE ANDREW, who sale 84,948 shares at the price of $43.51 back on Dec 12. After this action, CECERE ANDREW now owns 956,742 shares of U.S. Bancorp, valued at $3,695,918 using the latest closing price.

DOLAN TERRANCE R, the Vice Chair & CFO of U.S. Bancorp, sale 15,000 shares at $43.34 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that DOLAN TERRANCE R is holding 138,051 shares at $650,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for USB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.97 for the present operating margin

The net margin for U.S. Bancorp stands at +21.16. The total capital return value is set at 6.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.80. Equity return is now at value 12.90, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on U.S. Bancorp (USB), the company’s capital structure generated 142.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.83. Total debt to assets is 10.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.16.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, U.S. Bancorp (USB) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.