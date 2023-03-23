Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN) has gone down by -3.81% for the week, with a -10.61% drop in the past month and a 4.41% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.54% for TCN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.57% for TCN stock, with a simple moving average of -17.86% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE: TCN) Right Now?

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE: TCN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for TCN is at 1.31. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TCN is $10.08, which is $2.6 above the current market price. The public float for TCN is 266.06M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.73% of that float. The average trading volume for TCN on March 23, 2023 was 1.04M shares.

TCN) stock’s latest price update

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE: TCN)’s stock price has increased by 2.16 compared to its previous closing price of 7.42. however, the company has experienced a -3.81% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TCN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TCN stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for TCN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TCN in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $9 based on the research report published on March 22nd of the current year 2023.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TCN reach a price target of $9.25. The rating they have provided for TCN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 14th, 2023.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to TCN, setting the target price at $12.20 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

TCN Trading at -9.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.86%, as shares sank -10.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCN fell by -3.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.90. In addition, Tricon Residential Inc. saw -1.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TCN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.97 for the present operating margin

+70.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tricon Residential Inc. stands at +95.79. The total capital return value is set at 3.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.86. Equity return is now at value 22.50, with 7.00 for asset returns.

Based on Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN), the company’s capital structure generated 152.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.32. Total debt to assets is 46.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 131.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 24.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.