Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG)’s stock price has decreased by -1.47 compared to its previous closing price of 6.12. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.61% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.94.

The public float for RIG is 669.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 20.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RIG on March 23, 2023 was 24.70M shares.

RIG’s Market Performance

RIG stock saw a decrease of 3.61% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -11.84% and a quarterly a decrease of 44.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.43% for Transocean Ltd. (RIG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.92% for RIG stock, with a simple moving average of 38.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RIG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RIG stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for RIG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RIG in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $7.50 based on the research report published on March 22nd of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RIG reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for RIG stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on February 16th, 2023.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to RIG, setting the target price at $7.50 in the report published on January 19th of the current year.

RIG Trading at -8.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.12%, as shares sank -1.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIG rose by +3.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.62. In addition, Transocean Ltd. saw 32.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIG starting from DEATON CHAD C, who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $7.40 back on Mar 02. After this action, DEATON CHAD C now owns 141,000 shares of Transocean Ltd., valued at $222,000 using the latest closing price.

Adamson Keelan, the PRESIDENT AND COO of Transocean Ltd., sale 70,994 shares at $6.81 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Adamson Keelan is holding 482,813 shares at $483,469 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIG

Equity return is now at value -5.60, with -3.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Transocean Ltd. (RIG) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.