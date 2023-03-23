The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) is $48.50, which is $28.46 above the current market price. The public float for LSXMK is 195.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LSXMK on March 23, 2023 was 1.07M shares.

LSXMK) stock’s latest price update

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMK)’s stock price has decreased by -4.24 compared to its previous closing price of 27.37. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LSXMK’s Market Performance

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) has seen a -0.98% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -21.20% decline in the past month and a -31.92% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.93% for LSXMK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.22% for LSXMK stock, with a simple moving average of -32.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LSXMK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LSXMK stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for LSXMK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LSXMK in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $87 based on the research report published on April 19th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LSXMK reach a price target of $56, previously predicting the price at $57. The rating they have provided for LSXMK stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on December 09th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to LSXMK, setting the target price at $51 in the report published on March 15th of the previous year.

LSXMK Trading at -24.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSXMK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.29%, as shares sank -20.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSXMK fell by -0.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.18. In addition, The Liberty SiriusXM Group saw -33.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LSXMK starting from MAFFEI GREGORY B, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $26.71 back on Mar 16. After this action, MAFFEI GREGORY B now owns 4,203,799 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group, valued at $1,335,515 using the latest closing price.

MAFFEI GREGORY B, the President, CEO of The Liberty SiriusXM Group, sale 78,411 shares at $71.55 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that MAFFEI GREGORY B is holding 1,043,898 shares at $5,610,307 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To put it simply, The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.