The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.06x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.15. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) by analysts is $48.22, which is $22.05 above the current market price. The public float for LSXMA is 94.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.24% of that float. On March 23, 2023, the average trading volume of LSXMA was 1.14M shares.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMA)’s stock price has decreased by -4.30 compared to its previous closing price of 27.46. However, the company has experienced a -0.98% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

LSXMA’s Market Performance

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) has seen a -0.98% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -21.25% decline in the past month and a -31.90% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.00% for LSXMA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.24% for LSXMA stock, with a simple moving average of -32.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LSXMA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LSXMA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for LSXMA by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for LSXMA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $56 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2021.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LSXMA reach a price target of $55, previously predicting the price at $39. The rating they have provided for LSXMA stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 11th, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to LSXMA, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on October 07th of the previous year.

LSXMA Trading at -24.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSXMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, as shares sank -20.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSXMA fell by -0.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.27. In addition, The Liberty SiriusXM Group saw -33.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LSXMA starting from MAFFEI GREGORY B, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $26.71 back on Mar 16. After this action, MAFFEI GREGORY B now owns 4,203,799 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group, valued at $1,335,515 using the latest closing price.

MAFFEI GREGORY B, the President, CEO of The Liberty SiriusXM Group, sale 78,411 shares at $71.55 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that MAFFEI GREGORY B is holding 1,043,898 shares at $5,610,307 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LSXMA

Equity return is now at value 15.30, with 4.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.