The -5.22% Simple Moving Average of Ambev S.A.’s (ABEV) Stock in the Past 200 Days

In the past week, ABEV stock has gone down by -0.75%, with a monthly gain of 4.37% and a quarterly plunge of -7.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.23% for Ambev S.A. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.17% for ABEV stock, with a simple moving average of -5.22% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) Right Now?

Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 15.03x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.06.

The public float for ABEV is 4.41B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.35% of that float. On March 23, 2023, the average trading volume of ABEV was 24.59M shares.

ABEV) stock’s latest price update

Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 2.63. However, the company has seen a -0.75% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABEV

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to ABEV, setting the target price at $3.50 in the report published on November 03rd of the previous year.

ABEV Trading at 1.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares surge +3.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABEV fell by -0.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.60. In addition, Ambev S.A. saw -3.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ABEV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.39 for the present operating margin

+46.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ambev S.A. stands at +18.14. The total capital return value is set at 18.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.05. Equity return is now at value 17.10, with 10.60 for asset returns.

Based on Ambev S.A. (ABEV), the company’s capital structure generated 4.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.40. Total debt to assets is 2.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ambev S.A. (ABEV) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.