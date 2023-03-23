Tesla Inc. (TSLA) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 52.73x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.04. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 17 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Tesla Inc. (TSLA) by analysts is $197.57, which is -$1.4 below the current market price. The public float for TSLA is 2.64B, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.08% of that float. On March 23, 2023, the average trading volume of TSLA was 182.13M shares.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

TSLA) stock’s latest price update

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA)’s stock price has increased by 3.26 compared to its previous closing price of 191.15. However, the company has seen a gain of 7.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported 20 hours ago that Biden just made a move to protect 900-year-old Joshua trees and a pristine coral reef

TSLA’s Market Performance

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) has experienced a 7.20% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.73% drop in the past month, and a 43.24% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.64% for TSLA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.22% for TSLA stock, with a simple moving average of -9.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSLA

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TSLA reach a price target of $210, previously predicting the price at $200. The rating they have provided for TSLA stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 08th, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to TSLA, setting the target price at $275 in the report published on February 15th of the current year.

TSLA Trading at 11.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.00%, as shares sank -1.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +67.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSLA rose by +7.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $189.23. In addition, Tesla Inc. saw 60.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSLA starting from Kirkhorn Zachary, who sale 10,455 shares at the price of $196.72 back on Mar 06. After this action, Kirkhorn Zachary now owns 203,073 shares of Tesla Inc., valued at $2,056,775 using the latest closing price.

Taneja Vaibhav, the Chief Accounting Officer of Tesla Inc., sale 2,466 shares at $195.79 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Taneja Vaibhav is holding 100,458 shares at $482,718 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSLA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.98 for the present operating margin

+25.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tesla Inc. stands at +15.45. The total capital return value is set at 30.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.41. Equity return is now at value 32.50, with 17.30 for asset returns.

Based on Tesla Inc. (TSLA), the company’s capital structure generated 12.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.39. Total debt to assets is 6.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 33.49 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.

Conclusion

To sum up, Tesla Inc. (TSLA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.