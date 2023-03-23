TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF)’s stock price has decreased by -0.94 compared to its previous closing price of 0.74. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 31.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.70.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) is $1.60, which is $1.26 above the current market price. The public float for WULF is 48.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.38% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WULF on March 23, 2023 was 2.27M shares.

WULF’s Market Performance

The stock of TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) has seen a 31.82% increase in the past week, with a 9.49% rise in the past month, and a 28.08% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.72% for WULF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.16% for WULF stock, with a simple moving average of -36.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WULF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WULF stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for WULF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WULF in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $24 based on the research report published on March 25th of the previous year 2022.

WULF Trading at -0.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WULF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.69%, as shares surge +6.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WULF rose by +31.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6424. In addition, TeraWulf Inc. saw 10.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WULF starting from Prager Paul B., who purchase 317,259 shares at the price of $7.88 back on Apr 11. After this action, Prager Paul B. now owns 654,706 shares of TeraWulf Inc., valued at $2,500,001 using the latest closing price.

Revolve Capital LLC, the 10% Owner of TeraWulf Inc., purchase 158,629 shares at $7.88 during a trade that took place back on Apr 11, which means that Revolve Capital LLC is holding 10,981,382 shares at $1,249,997 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WULF

The total capital return value is set at -47.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.92.

Based on TeraWulf Inc. (WULF), the company’s capital structure generated 77.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.72. Total debt to assets is 36.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.68.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.