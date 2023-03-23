Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) has seen a 10.32% increase in the past week, with a -20.69% drop in the past month, and a -29.47% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.80% for TALO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.85% for TALO stock, with a simple moving average of -29.21% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO) Right Now?

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 2.92x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.28. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) by analysts is $25.17, which is $14.24 above the current market price. The public float for TALO is 69.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.82% of that float. On March 23, 2023, the average trading volume of TALO was 1.41M shares.

TALO stock's latest price update

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO)’s stock price has decreased by -3.84 compared to its previous closing price of 13.79. However, the company has experienced a 10.32% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of TALO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TALO stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for TALO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TALO in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $27 based on the research report published on October 20th of the previous year 2022.

MKM Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TALO reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for TALO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 20th, 2022.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to TALO, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on April 14th of the previous year.

TALO Trading at -24.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TALO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.47%, as shares sank -20.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TALO rose by +10.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.88. In addition, Talos Energy Inc. saw -29.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TALO starting from RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LLC, who sale 10,530 shares at the price of $20.19 back on Jun 17. After this action, RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LLC now owns 12,291,914 shares of Talos Energy Inc., valued at $212,651 using the latest closing price.

Riverstone Energy Partners V, the Director of Talos Energy Inc., sale 10,530 shares at $20.19 during a trade that took place back on Jun 17, which means that Riverstone Energy Partners V, is holding 12,291,914 shares at $212,651 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TALO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.56 for the present operating margin

+52.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Talos Energy Inc. stands at +23.12. The total capital return value is set at 39.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.86. Equity return is now at value 39.00, with 13.20 for asset returns.

Based on Talos Energy Inc. (TALO), the company’s capital structure generated 65.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.70. Total debt to assets is 25.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.61.

Conclusion

To sum up, Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.