Sysco Corporation (SYY) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.10.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sysco Corporation (SYY) is $87.44, which is $13.72 above the current market price. The public float for SYY is 506.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SYY on March 23, 2023 was 2.37M shares.

SYY) stock’s latest price update

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY)’s stock price has decreased by -1.52 compared to its previous closing price of 75.20. However, the company has seen a -1.23% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/10/21 that AMC, Moderna, Kansas City Southern: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

SYY’s Market Performance

SYY’s stock has fallen by -1.23% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.58% and a quarterly drop of -4.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.97% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.81% for Sysco Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.35% for SYY stock, with a simple moving average of -8.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYY stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SYY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SYY in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $90 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2023.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to SYY, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on September 23rd of the previous year.

SYY Trading at -3.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.97%, as shares sank -4.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYY fell by -1.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.90. In addition, Sysco Corporation saw -3.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYY starting from Talton Sheila, who sale 2,469 shares at the price of $77.24 back on Feb 02. After this action, Talton Sheila now owns 11,877 shares of Sysco Corporation, valued at $190,696 using the latest closing price.

Bertrand Greg D, the EVP of Sysco Corporation, sale 12,000 shares at $85.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 28, which means that Bertrand Greg D is holding 40,931 shares at $1,020,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYY

Equity return is now at value 108.10, with 6.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Sysco Corporation (SYY) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.