Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE: SHO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 26.33x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.32. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) by analysts is $10.45, which is $1.72 above the current market price. The public float for SHO is 206.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.33% of that float. On March 23, 2023, the average trading volume of SHO was 2.15M shares.

SHO) stock’s latest price update

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE: SHO)’s stock price has decreased by -5.54 compared to its previous closing price of 9.56. however, the company has experienced a -7.48% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SHO’s Market Performance

SHO’s stock has fallen by -7.48% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.86% and a quarterly drop of -8.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.16% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.52% for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.42% for SHO stock, with a simple moving average of -14.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHO stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for SHO by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for SHO in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $9 based on the research report published on March 22nd of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to SHO, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on December 05th of the previous year.

SHO Trading at -12.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, as shares sank -14.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHO fell by -7.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.12. In addition, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. saw -6.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHO starting from Springer Robert C, who sale 1 shares at the price of $12.35 back on Jun 03. After this action, Springer Robert C now owns 540,523 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc., valued at $12 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.31 for the present operating margin

+21.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. stands at +9.56. The total capital return value is set at 3.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.17. Equity return is now at value 4.00, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO), the company’s capital structure generated 39.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.52. Total debt to assets is 26.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 24.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.30.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.