SQZ Biotechnologies Company (SQZ): A Technical Analysis

The public float for SQZ is 28.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SQZ on March 23, 2023 was 124.36K shares.

SQZ stock's latest price update

SQZ Biotechnologies Company (NYSE: SQZ)’s stock price has increased by 1.12 compared to its previous closing price of 0.60. However, the company has seen a gain of 13.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SQZ’s Market Performance

SQZ’s stock has risen by 13.79% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -20.64% and a quarterly drop of -23.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.55% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.69% for SQZ Biotechnologies Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.90% for SQZ stock, with a simple moving average of -72.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SQZ

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SQZ reach a price target of $38. The rating they have provided for SQZ stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 24th, 2020.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to SQZ, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on November 24th of the previous year.

SQZ Trading at -19.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SQZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.55%, as shares sank -17.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SQZ rose by +13.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6860. In addition, SQZ Biotechnologies Company saw -18.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SQZ starting from Capasso Richard, who sale 1,183 shares at the price of $3.33 back on Aug 15. After this action, Capasso Richard now owns 0 shares of SQZ Biotechnologies Company, valued at $3,935 using the latest closing price.

Jensen Klavs F., the Director of SQZ Biotechnologies Company, purchase 14,326 shares at $3.52 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Jensen Klavs F. is holding 353,309 shares at $50,428 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SQZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-253.78 for the present operating margin

+59.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for SQZ Biotechnologies Company stands at -253.68. The total capital return value is set at -37.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.30. Equity return is now at value -80.60, with -40.80 for asset returns.

Based on SQZ Biotechnologies Company (SQZ), the company’s capital structure generated 56.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.99. Total debt to assets is 30.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -2.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.53.

Conclusion

To put it simply, SQZ Biotechnologies Company (SQZ) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.