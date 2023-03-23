SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SOFI is $7.54, which is $2.02 above the current price. The public float for SOFI is 870.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SOFI on March 23, 2023 was 37.97M shares.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI)’s stock price has decreased by -0.18 compared to its previous closing price of 5.57. but the company has seen a 2.77% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/02/22 that SoFi Stock Leaps on Narrower-Than-Expected Loss and Revenue Beat

SOFI’s Market Performance

SOFI’s stock has risen by 2.77% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.40% and a quarterly rise of 25.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.94% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.31% for SoFi Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.54% for SOFI stock, with a simple moving average of -4.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOFI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOFI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SOFI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SOFI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $6 based on the research report published on January 17th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SOFI reach a price target of $9, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for SOFI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 14th, 2022.

SOFI Trading at -10.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.94%, as shares sank -14.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOFI rose by +2.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.03. In addition, SoFi Technologies Inc. saw 20.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOFI starting from Noto Anthony, who purchase 45,000 shares at the price of $5.39 back on Mar 16. After this action, Noto Anthony now owns 6,300,539 shares of SoFi Technologies Inc., valued at $242,712 using the latest closing price.

Noto Anthony, the Chief Executive Officer of SoFi Technologies Inc., purchase 180,000 shares at $5.53 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Noto Anthony is holding 5,984,110 shares at $995,094 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOFI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.34 for the present operating margin

+50.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for SoFi Technologies Inc. stands at -18.18. The total capital return value is set at -0.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.39. Equity return is now at value -6.90, with -2.40 for asset returns.

Based on SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI), the company’s capital structure generated 234.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.12. Total debt to assets is 68.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 239.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.