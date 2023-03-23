Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SOPA is $5.50, which is $5.32 above than the current price. The public float for SOPA is 17.02M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.46% of that float. The average trading volume of SOPA on March 23, 2023 was 206.74K shares.

SOPA) stock’s latest price update

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA)’s stock price has decreased by -16.80 compared to its previous closing price of 1.22. However, the company has experienced a -3.33% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SOPA’s Market Performance

Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) has seen a -3.33% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -1.46% decline in the past month and a -20.70% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.60% for SOPA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.97% for SOPA stock, with a simple moving average of -34.37% for the last 200 days.

SOPA Trading at -3.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOPA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.89%, as shares sank -2.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOPA fell by -3.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0339. In addition, Society Pass Incorporated saw 2.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SOPA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6542.26 for the present operating margin

-654.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Society Pass Incorporated stands at -6687.08. The total capital return value is set at -179.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -184.36. Equity return is now at value -128.90, with -111.90 for asset returns.

Based on Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA), the company’s capital structure generated 1.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.90. Total debt to assets is 1.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.15.

Conclusion

In summary, Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.