Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI)’s stock price has decreased by -3.16 compared to its previous closing price of 3.80. but the company has seen a 1.10% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/06/23 that Sirius XM to Cut 8% of Workforce

Is It Worth Investing in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) Right Now?

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.07x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.98. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) by analysts is $5.52, which is $1.88 above the current market price. The public float for SIRI is 658.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 26.89% of that float. On March 23, 2023, the average trading volume of SIRI was 16.65M shares.

SIRI’s Market Performance

SIRI’s stock has seen a 1.10% increase for the week, with a -17.30% drop in the past month and a -37.63% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.38% for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.09% for SIRI stock, with a simple moving average of -37.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIRI stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for SIRI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SIRI in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $4.80 based on the research report published on February 22nd of the current year 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Sell” to SIRI, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on December 01st of the previous year.

SIRI Trading at -24.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares sank -16.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIRI rose by +1.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.97. In addition, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. saw -36.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIRI starting from Salen Kristina, who sale 44,670 shares at the price of $6.46 back on Nov 23. After this action, Salen Kristina now owns 93,969 shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc., valued at $288,568 using the latest closing price.

BARRY THOMAS D, the Senior VP & Controller of Sirius XM Holdings Inc., sale 33,639 shares at $6.38 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that BARRY THOMAS D is holding 351,369 shares at $214,785 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.33 for the present operating margin

+43.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stands at +13.47. The total capital return value is set at 32.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.96. Equity return is now at value -34.30, with 12.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.35.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.