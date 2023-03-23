Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.48. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX) is $3.00, The public float for SIOX is 55.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SIOX on March 23, 2023 was 503.64K shares.

SIOX) stock’s latest price update

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX)’s stock price has increased by 2.09 compared to its previous closing price of 0.41. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SIOX’s Market Performance

SIOX’s stock has risen by 1.07% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.04% and a quarterly drop of -5.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.76% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.78% for Sio Gene Therapies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.07% for SIOX stock, with a simple moving average of 14.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIOX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIOX stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for SIOX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SIOX in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $12.50 based on the research report published on July 12th of the previous year 2021.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SIOX reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for SIOX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 15th, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to SIOX, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on June 09th of the previous year.

SIOX Trading at -2.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares surge +1.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIOX rose by +1.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4109. In addition, Sio Gene Therapies Inc. saw -4.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SIOX

The total capital return value is set at -76.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -77.14. Equity return is now at value -115.30, with -96.20 for asset returns.

Based on Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX), the company’s capital structure generated 4.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.00. Total debt to assets is 3.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.75.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.52.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.