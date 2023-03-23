SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s (SILV) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) has gone up by 7.29% for the week, with a 21.69% rise in the past month and a 13.75% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.58% for SILV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.30% for SILV stock, with a simple moving average of 9.34% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) Right Now?

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 50.92x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SILV is $9.75, which is $3.38 above the current market price. The public float for SILV is 141.03M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.19% of that float. The average trading volume for SILV on March 23, 2023 was 1.29M shares.

SILV) stock’s latest price update

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV)’s stock price has increased by 4.42 compared to its previous closing price of 6.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 7.29% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SILV Trading at 10.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SILV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.97%, as shares surge +24.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SILV rose by +7.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.76. In addition, SilverCrest Metals Inc. saw 10.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SILV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.85 for the present operating margin

+52.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for SilverCrest Metals Inc. stands at +71.94. The total capital return value is set at 3.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.32.

Based on SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV), the company’s capital structure generated 18.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.28. Total debt to assets is 14.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 22.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.