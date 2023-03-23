Should You Invest in TCV Acquisition Corp. (TCVA) Now?

TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: TCVA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 1022.00x compared to its average ratio,

The public float for TCVA is 41.10M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.01% of that float. The average trading volume for TCVA on March 23, 2023 was 324.73K shares.

TCVA) stock’s latest price update

TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: TCVA)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 10.22. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.20% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TCVA’s Market Performance

TCV Acquisition Corp. (TCVA) has seen a 0.20% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 1.19% gain in the past month and a 2.71% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.44% for TCVA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.28% for TCVA stock, with a simple moving average of 3.37% for the last 200 days.

TCVA Trading at 0.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.37%, as shares surge +0.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCVA rose by +0.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.20. In addition, TCV Acquisition Corp. saw 2.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TCVA

Equity return is now at value 0.30, with 0.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TCV Acquisition Corp. (TCVA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.