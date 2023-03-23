Should You Invest in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Now?

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for PAGS is at 1.62. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PAGS is $70.71, which is $6.65 above the current market price. The public float for PAGS is 200.03M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.72% of that float. The average trading volume for PAGS on March 23, 2023 was 3.21M shares.

PAGS) stock’s latest price update

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS)’s stock price has decreased by -3.62 compared to its previous closing price of 8.28. However, the company has seen a -3.74% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PAGS’s Market Performance

PAGS’s stock has fallen by -3.74% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.44% and a quarterly rise of 1.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.03% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.97% for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.72% for PAGS stock, with a simple moving average of -31.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAGS stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PAGS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PAGS in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $12 based on the research report published on February 06th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PAGS reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for PAGS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 17th, 2023.

New Street gave a rating of “Buy” to PAGS, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on December 21st of the previous year.

PAGS Trading at -12.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.03%, as shares sank -10.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAGS fell by -3.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.51. In addition, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. saw -8.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PAGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.60 for the present operating margin

+43.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. stands at +11.32. The total capital return value is set at 17.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.52. Equity return is now at value 13.30, with 3.70 for asset returns.

Based on PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS), the company’s capital structure generated 40.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.60. Total debt to assets is 13.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.