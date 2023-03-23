Should You Invest in PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Now?

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for PACW is at 1.50.

The public float for PACW is 115.67M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.58% of that float. The average trading volume for PACW on March 23, 2023 was 8.76M shares.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW)’s stock price has decreased by -17.12 compared to its previous closing price of 12.21. However, the company has experienced a -10.99% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 7 hours ago that PacWest Stock Falls After Providing a Financial Update

PACW’s Market Performance

PacWest Bancorp (PACW) has experienced a -10.99% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -62.64% drop in the past month, and a -54.70% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 26.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.24% for PACW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -50.93% for PACW stock, with a simple moving average of -60.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PACW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PACW stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for PACW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PACW in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $29 based on the research report published on March 13th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PACW reach a price target of $26, previously predicting the price at $32. The rating they have provided for PACW stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on December 15th, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Hold” to PACW, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

PACW Trading at -58.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PACW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.58%, as shares sank -63.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PACW fell by -10.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.76. In addition, PacWest Bancorp saw -55.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PACW starting from EGGEMEYER JOHN M III, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $15.33 back on Mar 10. After this action, EGGEMEYER JOHN M III now owns 28,500 shares of PacWest Bancorp, valued at $383,250 using the latest closing price.

WAGNER MATTHEW P, the EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN of PacWest Bancorp, purchase 13,885 shares at $21.12 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that WAGNER MATTHEW P is holding 33,885 shares at $293,251 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PACW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.85 for the present operating margin

The net margin for PacWest Bancorp stands at +25.41. The total capital return value is set at 10.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.41. Equity return is now at value 11.40, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on PacWest Bancorp (PACW), the company’s capital structure generated 70.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.30. Total debt to assets is 6.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PacWest Bancorp (PACW) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.