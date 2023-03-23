Should You Invest in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) Now?

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GFS is $80.71, which is $7.55 above the current market price. The public float for GFS is 538.18M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.18% of that float. The average trading volume for GFS on March 23, 2023 was 1.58M shares.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

GFS) stock’s latest price update

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS)’s stock price has increased by 3.21 compared to its previous closing price of 68.26. However, the company has experienced a 5.51% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/14/23 that GlobalFoundries Stock Is Surging on Strong Earnings

GFS’s Market Performance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) has experienced a 5.51% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.44% rise in the past month, and a 22.33% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.64% for GFS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.81% for GFS stock, with a simple moving average of 23.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GFS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GFS stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for GFS by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for GFS in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $84 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2023.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GFS reach a price target of $80, previously predicting the price at $72. The rating they have provided for GFS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 15th, 2023.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to GFS, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on February 15th of the current year.

GFS Trading at 11.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.68%, as shares surge +9.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFS rose by +5.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.26. In addition, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. saw 30.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.55 for the present operating margin

+27.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. stands at +17.86. The total capital return value is set at 10.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.06. Equity return is now at value 16.10, with 8.60 for asset returns.

Based on GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS), the company’s capital structure generated 25.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.21. Total debt to assets is 14.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.