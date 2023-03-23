Should You Invest in BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for BSGM is at 1.43. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BSGM is $5.50, which is $2.88 above the current market price. The public float for BSGM is 42.67M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.75% of that float. The average trading volume for BSGM on March 23, 2023 was 382.55K shares.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

BSGM) stock’s latest price update

BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM)’s stock price has increased by 9.32 compared to its previous closing price of 1.18. However, the company has seen a 49.98% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BSGM’s Market Performance

BSGM’s stock has risen by 49.98% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.73% and a quarterly rise of 158.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.82% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.24% for BioSig Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 22.35% for BSGM stock, with a simple moving average of 74.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BSGM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BSGM stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for BSGM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BSGM in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $9 based on the research report published on March 30th of the previous year 2020.

BSGM Trading at 28.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSGM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.82%, as shares sank -1.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +106.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSGM rose by +44.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0532. In addition, BioSig Technologies Inc. saw 207.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BSGM starting from Sieckhaus John, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $0.91 back on Sep 12. After this action, Sieckhaus John now owns 70,000 shares of BioSig Technologies Inc., valued at $4,550 using the latest closing price.

LONDONER KENNETH L, the Chief Executive Officer of BioSig Technologies Inc., purchase 29,700 shares at $0.82 during a trade that took place back on Sep 09, which means that LONDONER KENNETH L is holding 1,896,820 shares at $24,299 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BSGM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7542.18 for the present operating margin

-90.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for BioSig Technologies Inc. stands at -7237.41. The total capital return value is set at -171.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -171.62. Equity return is now at value -381.00, with -270.70 for asset returns.

Based on BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM), the company’s capital structure generated 5.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.05. Total debt to assets is 4.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 241.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.39.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.