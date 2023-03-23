Should You Invest in Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) Now?

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 75.31x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for GOLD is at 0.32. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GOLD is $21.64, which is $3.68 above the current market price. The public float for GOLD is 1.76B, and currently, shorts hold a 3.26% of that float. The average trading volume for GOLD on March 23, 2023 was 18.84M shares.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

GOLD) stock’s latest price update

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD)’s stock price has increased by 1.75 compared to its previous closing price of 17.69. However, the company has seen a 2.97% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/01/22 that Novavax, Lucid, Zoom Video, AMC, Target: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

GOLD’s Market Performance

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) has seen a 2.97% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 8.50% gain in the past month and a 8.76% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.43% for GOLD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.51% for GOLD stock, with a simple moving average of 7.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOLD stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for GOLD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GOLD in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $19 based on the research report published on February 13th of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GOLD reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for GOLD stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 12th, 2022.

GOLD Trading at 0.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, as shares surge +11.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOLD rose by +2.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.68. In addition, Barrick Gold Corporation saw 4.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GOLD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.55 for the present operating margin

+28.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Barrick Gold Corporation stands at +3.91. The total capital return value is set at 8.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.52. Equity return is now at value 1.80, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD), the company’s capital structure generated 21.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.36. Total debt to assets is 10.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.