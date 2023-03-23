ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) has seen a 1.87% increase in the past week, with a 2.46% gain in the past month, and a 16.61% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.89% for NOW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.87% for NOW stock, with a simple moving average of 4.96% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW) Right Now?

ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 271.45x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for NOW is at 1.04. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 30 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NOW is $518.18, which is $68.89 above the current market price. The public float for NOW is 200.49M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.73% of that float. The average trading volume for NOW on March 23, 2023 was 1.61M shares.

NOW) stock’s latest price update

ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW)’s stock price has increased by 3.96 compared to its previous closing price of 433.51. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOW

Analysts’ Opinion of NOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOW stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for NOW by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for NOW in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $420 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

Macquarie, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NOW reach a price target of $500. The rating they have provided for NOW stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 02nd, 2022.

CapitalOne gave a rating of “Overweight” to NOW, setting the target price at $516 in the report published on October 31st of the previous year.

NOW Trading at 2.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.32%, as shares surge +1.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOW rose by +1.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $434.29. In addition, ServiceNow Inc. saw 16.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOW starting from Canney Jacqueline P, who sale 464 shares at the price of $431.85 back on Feb 28. After this action, Canney Jacqueline P now owns 1,887 shares of ServiceNow Inc., valued at $200,379 using the latest closing price.

Caimi Lara, the Chief Custmr Ofc-GM Impact Svc of ServiceNow Inc., sale 2,975 shares at $431.58 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that Caimi Lara is holding 98 shares at $1,283,939 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.90 for the present operating margin

+78.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for ServiceNow Inc. stands at +4.49. The total capital return value is set at 5.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.04. Equity return is now at value 7.30, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Based on ServiceNow Inc. (NOW), the company’s capital structure generated 44.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.73. Total debt to assets is 16.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.