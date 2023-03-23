scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.17. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) by analysts is $16.80, which is $8.08 above the current market price. The public float for SCPH is 28.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.92% of that float. On March 23, 2023, the average trading volume of SCPH was 519.41K shares.

SCPH) stock’s latest price update

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH)’s stock price has increased by 23.12 compared to its previous closing price of 6.92. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 17.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SCPH’s Market Performance

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) has seen a 17.84% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 5.18% gain in the past month and a 40.36% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.81% for SCPH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.14% for SCPH stock, with a simple moving average of 41.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCPH stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for SCPH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SCPH in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $25 based on the research report published on December 01st of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SCPH reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for SCPH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 21st, 2022.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Outperform” to SCPH, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on October 11th of the previous year.

SCPH Trading at 18.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.57%, as shares sank -0.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCPH rose by +17.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +84.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.33. In addition, scPharmaceuticals Inc. saw 18.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCPH starting from ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, who purchase 762,380 shares at the price of $5.25 back on Nov 25. After this action, ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC now owns 5,328,328 shares of scPharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $4,002,495 using the latest closing price.

5AM Partners IV, LLC, the 10% Owner of scPharmaceuticals Inc., sale 562,466 shares at $4.09 during a trade that took place back on Oct 10, which means that 5AM Partners IV, LLC is holding 92,983 shares at $2,300,486 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCPH

The total capital return value is set at -29.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.33. Equity return is now at value -78.70, with -54.70 for asset returns.

Based on scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH), the company’s capital structure generated 31.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.80. Total debt to assets is 22.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.92.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.27.

Conclusion

To sum up, scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.