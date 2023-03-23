Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SANA is 169.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.45% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SANA on March 23, 2023 was 994.29K shares.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

SANA) stock’s latest price update

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: SANA)’s stock price has decreased by -6.57 compared to its previous closing price of 3.50. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SANA’s Market Performance

SANA’s stock has fallen by -4.39% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -17.84% and a quarterly drop of -4.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.50% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.13% for Sana Biotechnology Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.08% for SANA stock, with a simple moving average of -40.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SANA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SANA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SANA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SANA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $40 based on the research report published on March 01st of the previous year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SANA reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for SANA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 01st, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to SANA, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on March 01st of the previous year.

SANA Trading at -20.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SANA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.50%, as shares sank -19.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SANA fell by -4.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.56. In addition, Sana Biotechnology Inc. saw -17.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SANA

Equity return is now at value -45.20, with -29.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.