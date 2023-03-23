Ring Energy Inc. (REI) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, REI stock has gone up by 6.98%, with a monthly decline of -11.54% and a quarterly plunge of -15.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.18% for Ring Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.93% for REI stock, with a simple moving average of -31.66% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX: REI) Right Now?

Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX: REI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 1.91x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for REI is at 2.00.

The public float for REI is 147.80M, and currently, shorts hold a 14.62% of that float. The average trading volume for REI on March 23, 2023 was 2.46M shares.

REI) stock’s latest price update

Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX: REI)’s stock price has decreased by -2.13 compared to its previous closing price of 1.88. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REI stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for REI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for REI in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $7.50 based on the research report published on August 01st of the previous year 2022.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REI reach a price target of $4.75. The rating they have provided for REI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 14th, 2021.

REI Trading at -16.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.15%, as shares sank -7.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REI rose by +6.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9910. In addition, Ring Energy Inc. saw -25.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REI starting from McKinney Paul D., who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $1.78 back on Mar 16. After this action, McKinney Paul D. now owns 1,320,192 shares of Ring Energy Inc., valued at $89,000 using the latest closing price.

McKinney Paul D., the CEO and Chairman of the Board of Ring Energy Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $1.72 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that McKinney Paul D. is holding 1,270,192 shares at $86,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REI

Equity return is now at value 30.20, with 14.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ring Energy Inc. (REI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.