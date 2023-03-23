Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF)’s stock price has decreased by -6.11 compared to its previous closing price of 18.98. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.96% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/28/22 that Regions Financial Is Fined for Surprise Overdraft Fees

Is It Worth Investing in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) is above average at 7.83x. The 36-month beta value for RF is also noteworthy at 1.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for RF is $25.34, which is $7.6 above than the current price. The public float for RF is 929.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.83% of that float. The average trading volume of RF on March 23, 2023 was 10.30M shares.

RF’s Market Performance

The stock of Regions Financial Corporation (RF) has seen a 0.96% increase in the past week, with a -23.16% drop in the past month, and a -13.50% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.18% for RF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.71% for RF stock, with a simple moving average of -17.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RF stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for RF by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RF in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $24 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to RF, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on December 21st of the previous year.

RF Trading at -20.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.22%, as shares sank -22.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RF rose by +0.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.88. In addition, Regions Financial Corporation saw -17.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RF starting from Ritter William D., who sale 13,000 shares at the price of $23.42 back on Jan 27. After this action, Ritter William D. now owns 24,344 shares of Regions Financial Corporation, valued at $304,456 using the latest closing price.

Lusco C. Matthew, the SEVP & CRO of Regions Financial Corporation, sale 100,000 shares at $22.83 during a trade that took place back on Jan 25, which means that Lusco C. Matthew is holding 77,843 shares at $2,282,760 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.58 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Regions Financial Corporation stands at +29.83. The total capital return value is set at 14.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.27. Equity return is now at value 14.80, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Regions Financial Corporation (RF), the company’s capital structure generated 17.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.10. Total debt to assets is 1.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.10.

Conclusion

In summary, Regions Financial Corporation (RF) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.