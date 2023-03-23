Real-Time Update: SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) has seen a 2.71% increase in the past week, with a 2.03% gain in the past month, and a -5.26% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.00% for SSRM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.96% for SSRM stock, with a simple moving average of -8.62% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) Right Now?

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SSRM is 0.90. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SSRM is $20.07, which is $7.84 above the current price. The public float for SSRM is 205.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SSRM on March 23, 2023 was 1.53M shares.

SSRM) stock’s latest price update

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM)’s stock price has increased by 1.45 compared to its previous closing price of 13.84. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SSRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SSRM stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SSRM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SSRM in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $22 based on the research report published on June 01st of the previous year 2022.

SSRM Trading at -7.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.90%, as shares surge +2.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSRM rose by +2.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.65. In addition, SSR Mining Inc. saw -10.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SSRM starting from Farid Fady Adel Edward, who sale 2,955 shares at the price of $13.31 back on Mar 08. After this action, Farid Fady Adel Edward now owns 115,466 shares of SSR Mining Inc., valued at $39,331 using the latest closing price.

White Alison Lynn, the Chief Financial Officer of SSR Mining Inc., sale 2,439 shares at $13.31 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that White Alison Lynn is holding 66,077 shares at $32,463 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SSRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.23 for the present operating margin

+26.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for SSR Mining Inc. stands at +16.91. The total capital return value is set at 4.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.92. Equity return is now at value 5.40, with 3.80 for asset returns.

Based on SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM), the company’s capital structure generated 11.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.20. Total debt to assets is 7.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.