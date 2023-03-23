Real-Time Update: NEXTracker Inc. (NXT) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The volatility ratio for the week is 6.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.07% for NEXTracker Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.79% for NXT stock, with a simple moving average of 1.76% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NEXTracker Inc. (NASDAQ: NXT) Right Now?

NEXTracker Inc. (NASDAQ: NXT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 65.92x compared to its average ratio.

The public float for NXT is 41.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NXT on March 23, 2023 was 2.19M shares.

NXT) stock’s latest price update

NEXTracker Inc. (NASDAQ: NXT)’s stock price has increased by 2.12 compared to its previous closing price of 31.18. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.54% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of NXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NXT stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for NXT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NXT in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $41 based on the research report published on March 22nd of the current year 2023.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NXT reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for NXT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 06th, 2023.

NXT Trading at 1.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.55%, as shares surge +1.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NXT rose by +3.54%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.31. In addition, NEXTracker Inc. saw 4.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NXT

Equity return is now at value 49.40, with 6.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, NEXTracker Inc. (NXT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.