Real-Time Update: EHang Holdings Limited (EH) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) has seen a 7.97% increase in the past week, with a -5.56% drop in the past month, and a 36.83% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.46% for EH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.59% for EH stock, with a simple moving average of 25.68% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for EH is $31.42, which is -$6.03 below the current price. The public float for EH is 36.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 23.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EH on March 23, 2023 was 1.55M shares.

EH) stock’s latest price update

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH)’s stock price has increased by 7.97 compared to its previous closing price of 9.29. However, the company has seen a gain of 7.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EH

The stock of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) has seen a 7.97% increase in the past week, with a -5.56% drop in the past month, and a 36.83% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.46% for EH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.59% for EH stock, with a simple moving average of 25.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EH stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for EH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EH in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $4 based on the research report published on October 27th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EH reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for EH stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on October 19th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to EH, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on April 13th of the previous year.

EH Trading at -15.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.34%, as shares sank -7.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EH rose by +8.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.36. In addition, EHang Holdings Limited saw 16.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-583.97 for the present operating margin

+63.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for EHang Holdings Limited stands at -552.68. The total capital return value is set at -86.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -100.26. Equity return is now at value -125.40, with -64.80 for asset returns.

Based on EHang Holdings Limited (EH), the company’s capital structure generated 9.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.27. Total debt to assets is 5.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 53.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, EHang Holdings Limited (EH) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.