Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) Stock Faces 9.48% Weekly Volatility

In the past week, QNRX stock has gone up by 6.05%, with a monthly decline of -54.62% and a quarterly plunge of -63.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.48%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.86% for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.77% for QNRX stock, with a simple moving average of -81.92% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 1 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for QNRX is $8.00, which is $8.21 above the current market price. The public float for QNRX is 10.86M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.80% of that float. The average trading volume for QNRX on March 23, 2023 was 715.19K shares.

QNRX stock's latest price update

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX)’s stock price has increased by 5.92 compared to its previous closing price of 0.51. However, the company has seen a 6.05% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

QNRX Trading at -56.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QNRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.48%, as shares sank -12.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -64.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QNRX rose by +6.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5266. In addition, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. saw -61.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QNRX

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.