Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.50. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) is $33.25, which is $11.09 above the current market price. The public float for QTWO is 55.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QTWO on March 23, 2023 was 614.39K shares.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

QTWO) stock’s latest price update

Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE: QTWO)’s stock price has decreased by -5.10 compared to its previous closing price of 23.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/04/22 that Q2 Holdings Puts Off Sale After Bids Come in Low

QTWO’s Market Performance

QTWO’s stock has fallen by -4.40% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -30.14% and a quarterly drop of -13.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.18% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.03% for Q2 Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -22.40% for QTWO stock, with a simple moving average of -34.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QTWO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QTWO stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for QTWO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for QTWO in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $25 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2023.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QTWO reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for QTWO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 31st, 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to QTWO, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on November 08th of the previous year.

QTWO Trading at -28.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QTWO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.18%, as shares sank -31.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QTWO fell by -4.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.04. In addition, Q2 Holdings Inc. saw -17.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QTWO starting from Seale R. H., who sale 22,300 shares at the price of $22.74 back on Mar 20. After this action, Seale R. H. now owns 560,154 shares of Q2 Holdings Inc., valued at $507,102 using the latest closing price.

Flake Matthew P, the President and CEO of Q2 Holdings Inc., sale 55,523 shares at $32.06 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Flake Matthew P is holding 504,769 shares at $1,780,067 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QTWO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.98 for the present operating margin

+42.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Q2 Holdings Inc. stands at -19.27. The total capital return value is set at -7.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.42. Equity return is now at value -25.10, with -8.10 for asset returns.

Based on Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO), the company’s capital structure generated 174.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.57. Total debt to assets is 54.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 169.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.61.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.