Proterra Inc.’s (PTRA) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Proterra Inc. (PTRA) has gone down by -33.47% for the week, with a -61.34% drop in the past month and a -61.96% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 28.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.90% for PTRA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -45.58% for PTRA stock, with a simple moving average of -67.25% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) Right Now?

The public float for PTRA is 219.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PTRA on March 23, 2023 was 2.30M shares.

PTRA) stock’s latest price update

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA)’s stock price has increased by 0.60 compared to its previous closing price of 1.66. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -33.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/16/23 that Proterra Stock Drops. The Electric Bus Maker Issued a ‘Going Concern.’

Analysts’ Opinion of PTRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PTRA stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for PTRA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PTRA in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $7 based on the research report published on October 17th of the previous year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PTRA reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for PTRA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 29th, 2022.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to PTRA, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on June 02nd of the previous year.

PTRA Trading at -59.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.88%, as shares sank -61.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTRA fell by -33.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.9340. In addition, Proterra Inc. saw -55.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PTRA starting from Padilla Karina F, who sale 9,574 shares at the price of $4.87 back on Jan 26. After this action, Padilla Karina F now owns 220,773 shares of Proterra Inc., valued at $46,638 using the latest closing price.

Joyce Gareth T, the CEO and President of Proterra Inc., sale 22,534 shares at $5.01 during a trade that took place back on Jan 23, which means that Joyce Gareth T is holding 355,272 shares at $112,918 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PTRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-71.39 for the present operating margin

-7.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Proterra Inc. stands at -76.92. The total capital return value is set at -29.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.31. Equity return is now at value -15.30, with -10.80 for asset returns.

Based on Proterra Inc. (PTRA), the company’s capital structure generated 28.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.22. Total debt to assets is 17.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.64.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Proterra Inc. (PTRA) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.