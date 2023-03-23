Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) is $76.60, which is $14.77 above the current market price. The public float for PCOR is 121.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.65% of that float. On March 23, 2023, PCOR’s average trading volume was 966.31K shares.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

PCOR) stock’s latest price update

Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR)’s stock price has increased by 2.69 compared to its previous closing price of 60.30. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/20/21 that Procore Technologies Aims to Digitize Construction. Its IPO Gained 31%.

PCOR’s Market Performance

PCOR’s stock has risen by 2.19% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.04% and a quarterly rise of 27.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.05% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.09% for Procore Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.09% for PCOR stock, with a simple moving average of 15.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCOR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCOR stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for PCOR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PCOR in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $72 based on the research report published on March 22nd of the current year 2023.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PCOR reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for PCOR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 22nd, 2022.

PCOR Trading at 3.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.05%, as shares sank -9.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCOR rose by +2.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.93. In addition, Procore Technologies Inc. saw 31.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCOR starting from O CONNOR KEVIN J, who sale 5,128 shares at the price of $58.58 back on Mar 15. After this action, O CONNOR KEVIN J now owns 1,550,538 shares of Procore Technologies Inc., valued at $300,398 using the latest closing price.

Durling Joy Driscoll, the Chief Data Officer of Procore Technologies Inc., sale 7,500 shares at $59.69 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Durling Joy Driscoll is holding 114,874 shares at $447,675 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCOR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-39.02 for the present operating margin

+77.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Procore Technologies Inc. stands at -39.84. The total capital return value is set at -22.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.15. Equity return is now at value -25.20, with -17.00 for asset returns.

Based on Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR), the company’s capital structure generated 8.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.79. Total debt to assets is 5.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.